Lakeshore West GO Trains will be replaced with buses all weekend long

Anyone hoping to catch a GO Train on the Lakeshore West line this weekend will have to hop on a bus instead.

From late Friday evening to the end of day on Sunday, all Lakeshore West GO Trains will stop running to make way for construction crews replacing older sections of the track.

Shutting down the entire line will allow the crews to work more quickly and complete the project within one weekend, Metrolinx says. The improvements are expected to enhance train speeds, service life, and reliability.

On Friday, November 12, the last westbound train trip to Hamilton will leave Union Station at 10:40 pm, making all stops to West Harbour GO. The last eastbound trip coming into Union Station will depart Exhibition GO at 11:20 pm. There will be no train service at all on Saturday or Sunday.

There will also be no Niagara train service this weekend, but any customers who already purchased a WEGO ticket can still board replacement buses.

All GO service at Long Branch, Mimico, and Exhibition GO Stations will be suspended for the weekend, and none of the Lakeshore West replacement buses will not stop here. Instead, Metrolinx is asking riders to connect to their final destination via the TTC.

Details on the replacement bus schedule can be found on Metrolinx’s website.