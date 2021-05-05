Lake Shore West weekend road closures coming back this month

After a proposed cancellation and then an axing of said proposed cancellation, the Lake Shore Boulevard West ActiveTO weekend road closures are making their grand return this month.

On Wednesday, Mayor John Tory announced that the popular Lake Shore West closure will be happening once again on the weekend of May 15-16. This means Toronto runners, walkers, and cyclists can take to Lake Shore West to get some fresh air and exercise while being able to keep a safe distance from other people.

Initially, a March 9 City staff report had advised against repeating last year’s weekend closures of the westbound lanes of Lake Shore West due to the traffic conditions is caused. That, compounded with this year’s planned construction and road closures at the nearby intersection of King, Queen, Roncesvalles, and the Queensway, would cause too many traffic issues, the report claimed.

But a motion passed by City Council’s Infrastructure and Environment Committee requested an investigation into potential opportunities for Lake Shore West to close — either fully or partially — on select weekends this year.

The May 15/16 closure is the only scheduled one for now, but according to Tory, staff will continue to review the situation and advise on potential future dates for Lake Shore West to close.

Councillor Joe Cressy tweeted a celebratory response to the ActiveTO news, encouraging Torontonians to “get outside, get active, and stay safe.”

Good news! ActiveTO is coming back to Lakeshore Blvd West, in time for the May 15-16 weekend. Get outside, get active, and stay safe. Stay tuned for more details next week. — Joe Cressy (@joe_cressy) May 5, 2021

The Lake Shore West closure comes in addition to the ActiveTO closures at Bayview Avenue, River Street, and Lake Shore Boulevard East that kicked off last weekend.

Bayview closes between Front Street East and Rosedale Valley Road. River Street has closures between Bayview Avenue and Spruce Street, and Lake Shore East’s eastbound lanes close between Leslie Street and Woodbine Avenue.