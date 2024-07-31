Kiermaier praises Blue Jays fans after trade: "I love you guys"

Recently traded centre fielder Kevin Kiermaier had nothing but positive things to say about Toronto Blue Jays fans this afternoon.

The 34-year-old, who recently said he would be retiring at the end of the season, was moved to the LA Dodgers minutes ahead of yesterday’s trade deadline in exchange for Ryan Yarbrough. He joined the Blue Jays ahead of the 2023 season as a free agent.

“I just wanted to thank everyone, from the bottom of my heart,” Kiermaier said. “I have felt love from here since day one when I signed in December of 2022. Traded here now, but given the circumstances of our team, I totally understand, and with my situation. I did not play good this year, I know that, it drove me nuts. I was trying my hardest each and every day.

“With that being said, Toronto fans out there, you guys are incredible. Every time I was out there in centre field, everyone had great things to say about me. When I’d go up to the plate, could have easily been booed and certain things like that with how I played, rightfully so. You guys chose not to. You stuck with me, you loved me through thick and thin, just like I asked from the get-go when I signed here. I love you guys from the bottom of my heart. Thank you for treating me and my family so good. All the best to everyone. Thank you.”

Thank you ⁦@BlueJays⁩ for everything that came my way these past 2 yrs! I will forever cherish my time here in Toronto! I promise you that! Got nuttin but love for everyone here! pic.twitter.com/v5CINLUFde — Kevin Kiermaier (@KKiermaier39) July 31, 2024

As Kiermaier alluded to, this season has been a struggle for him. He hit just .195 through 81 games, a stark contrast to the .265 batting average he put up a season ago. That said, his overall tenure with the Blue Jays was a successful one.

Along with his solid performance at the plate in 2023, Kiermaier was elite defensively, picking up the fourth Gold Glove Award of what has been an outstanding career. Today’s video will only garner him more respect in the eyes of Blue Jays fans, many of whom will be rooting for him to win the World Series with the Dodgers.