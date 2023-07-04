Kerfoot and Bunting bid farewell to Maple Leafs organization and fans

Both Michael Bunting and Alex Kerfoot appear to be extremely grateful for their time spent with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

Both players elected to go elsewhere in free agency, as Bunting signed a three-year, $13.5 million deal with the Carolina Hurricanes, while Kerfoot joined the Arizona Coyotes on a two-year, $7 million contract. The two have both recently taken to Instagram to thank the Maple Leafs for their time spent in the organization.

“Thank you Leafs Nation for letting a kid from Scarborough live out his dream the last two years! Thank you to the Maple Leafs staff and MLSE for being first class from the start,” said Bunting, who spent the past two seasons with the Leafs. “To my teammates, thank you for welcoming me in and treating me like family from day one!

“Can’t wait to get things started down in Carolina. LET’S GO CANES!”

Kerfoot, who was traded to the Leafs during the 2019 offseason, had similar words.

“Leafs nation, it has been a pleasure,” Kerfoot wrote. “Thank you to the city of Toronto and the entire Maple Leaf fan base for the support over the last four years. Your passion makes putting on the blue and white feel a little extra special every night. To everyone involved in the organization — from ownership to the day-to-day staff, it is a first-class operation that I was grateful to be a part of for a short while.

“Lastly, thank you to my teammates. You are a special group and I didn’t take a single day with you for granted. Thanks for the memories and lasting friendships.”

While both players, particularly Kerfoot, drew some criticism this past season, they were both productive during their time with the Leafs. In the 2022-23 campaign, Kerfoot scored 23 goals and 49 points in 82 outings, while Kerfoot managed 10 goals and 32 points over that same span.