Leafs sign Kampf to $10 million contract extension

David Kampf is staying with the Toronto Maple Leafs.

As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, Kampf is sticking around with the Leafs on a four-year deal worth $2.5 million per season.

David Kampf re-signs in TOR for 4 years, approx $2.5M AAV — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) June 28, 2023

Kampf has 18 goals and 35 assists over the last two seasons for the Leafs, having played all 82 regular season games twice since signing with Toronto in the summer of 2021 on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season.

Primarily known as a defensive forward, Kampf averaged 15:17 of ice time over his two seasons so far in Toronto, while picking up 85 takeaways over 162 games in comparison to 55 giveaways. A staple of Toronto’s penalty kill over the last two seasons, Kampf averaged 52.2% at the faceoff circle, while primarily playing on Toronto’s bottom two lines.

David Kampf, signed 4x$2.5M by TOR, is a pure defensive fourth line centre and penalty killer. Brings pretty much no offence whatsoever. #LeafsForever pic.twitter.com/FWnDayCkCB — JFresh (@JFreshHockey) June 28, 2023

This past season, Kampf totalled seven goals and 20 assists in 82 games for the Leafs. He has two goals and three assists as part of the 18 playoff games he’s been a part of over his last two seasons in Toronto.

TSN’s Darren Dreger alluded to the Kampf signing being a priority for the Leafs on Tuesday, while also pointing out the fact the team could be interested in keeping forward Alex Kerfoot.

“Toronto is circling around forwards Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf. Obviously, time is running out before the UFA market opens,” Dreger tweeted Tuesday. “Kampf appears to be more of a focus for the Leafs at this point.”

Toronto is set to pick 28th overall in the first round of tonight’s draft.