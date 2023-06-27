Leafs still debating re-signing pair of their bottom-six forwards: report

Ahead of NHL free agency officially opening this weekend, all eyes are on the new general manager of the Toronto Maple Leafs Brad Treliving to see how he’ll reshape the roster.

With 10 players set to hit unrestricted free agency this summer, the Leafs are no doubt going to look a little different next season.

But at least two familiar faces could be back next year, as the Leafs are still talking about re-signing David Kampf and Alex Kerfoot, according to TSN’s Darren Dreger.

“Toronto is circling around forwards Alex Kerfoot and David Kampf. Obviously, time is running out before the UFA market opens,” Dreger tweeted Tuesday. “Kampf appears to be more of a focus for the Leafs at this point.”

Kerfoot has 40 goals and 94 assists in 285 games for the Maple Leafs in his career, having played the last four seasons in Toronto after a high-profile trade that sent him and Tyson Barrie to the Leafs in exchange for Nazem Kadri. He’s coming off a four-year deal signed shortly after the trade, where he earned an annual salary of $3.5 million during his tenure in Toronto.

Meanwhile, Kampf has 18 goals and 35 assists over the last two seasons for the Leafs, having played all 82 regular season games twice since signing with Toronto in the summer of 2021, on a two-year deal worth $1.5 million per season.

Coming off a year where the team won their first playoff series in 19 years before falling in the second round to the Florida Panthers, Toronto’s expectations are sky-high for the 2023-24 season.