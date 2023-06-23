NewsPoliticsCity HallUrbanized

John Tory is robocalling Toronto and your phone probably thinks it's fraud

Jack Landau
|
Jun 23 2023, 3:16 pm
Ana Bailao

Disgraced ex-Toronto mayor John Tory has emerged from months of silence to endorse Ana Bailao as his preferred replacement in the upcoming by-election, releasing a prerecorded statement removed from the prying questions of media, and robocalling local phones en masse.

However, there’s a good chance you missed a robocall from the reclusive former politician because your phone almost certainly registered the call as “potential fraud.”

Several reports of phones identifying Tory’s robocall endorsement of Bailao as fraud are appearing on social media, as people ridicule the candidate — currently second in polling with 21% — for botching the robocall campaign.

One Twitter user thinks that the word “potential” is just a bit too generous.

Another user is surprised that the typically long-winded Tory managed to keep his pre-recorded endorsement to just a minute and a half in length.

Those who refused to answer the suspicious call were treated to a voicemail message from Tory, one that was hilariously botched in text conversion. Anyone unfamiliar with local municipal politics might be scratching their heads this week over a nonexistent candidate named “Barlow” who will build houses and maybe even a “deli.”

Robocalling has faced questions of legality from members of the public; however, the CRTC has clear rules on the subject, and it appears that Bailao and Tory are playing by the rules here — even if phone service providers suggest foul play with call ID warnings.

Unsolicited calls and texts from politicians have been a big topic in the past few days. Former police chief and mayoral candidate Mark Saunders drew criticism for bombing voters with text messages this week, while Premier Doug Ford has taken similar heat in recent days for sending out unsolicited texts.

Voters will select Toronto’s next mayor on June 26.

