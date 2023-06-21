Here's what Toronto's top mayoral candidates promise to do about the TTC

Toronto’s municipal by-election slated for June 26 is quickly approaching, and with the sheer volume of candidates (102 humans and one dog) in the mix, researching their platforms has been a daunting task.

So, to make your lives a little easier, we’ve taken the liberty of breaking down the top mayoral candidates’ promises regarding one of the city’s most relevant current issues — the TTC.

Olivia Chow

Lead candidate Olivia Chow has built the TTC segment of her platform around safety and convenience. The former Trinity-Spadina MP pledges to axe service cuts citywide, ensure transit speed and reliability, freeze fares and make cell service underground a priority.

She’s committed to offering commuters more transit options to get around the city, promising to deliver the Eglinton East LRT on time and developing a busway to replace the closing Line 3 Scarborough RT.

Chow also promises to address safety by increasing the number of crisis teams in TTC stations.

Mark Saunders

Right-wing candidate Mark Saunders is leaning into his past as Toronto’s police chief when it comes to enforcing safety on the TTC.

His plan revolves around increasing the number of Special Constables to “at least” 200 to start, with a plan to keep building from there and integrate them under the umbrella of the Toronto Police Service in the long term.

He has pledged to provide those constables with more resources moving forward, including body cameras and enhanced mental health training.

Saunders rounds out his commitment to making the TTC safer by increasing the number of cameras at bus and streetcar stops and introducing an ‘assist button’ across all TTC vehicles for commuters to signal for help when in crisis.

Regarding the city’s transit development, he’s also committed to accelerating plans for the extension of the Sheppard subway line east to McCowan Road in Scarborough and west to connect with Sheppard West station on the University line, as well as plan to extend the Ontario Line north to Don Mills Roads and Sheppard Avenue.

Finally, he plans to eliminate the King Street Transit Priority Corridor and let seniors ride the TTC for free on Mondays from 10 am to 3 pm.

Anthony Furey

Former Toronto Sun columnist Anthony Furey is running on a right-wing platform, with his approach to restoring safety on the TTC largely based on increasing the capabilities of Special Constables.

He says that he’ll authorize and train them to carry tasers instead of nightsticks, allow them to use vehicle emergency lights, bring them under the umbrella of the Toronto Police Service and upgrade police radios to work on the subway at all times.

Furey has committed to halting construction on new major public transit projects until the Eglinton Crosstown and Ontario Line are finished and has also promised to sue Metrolinx over the delays in opening the Eglinton Crosstown, dedicating proceeds from the suit to businesses on Eglinton.

Ana Bailão

Former city councillor Ana Bailão has pledged to escalate safety on public transit by increasing the presence of staff and security cameras in TTC stations as well as making cell service available underground for everyone — not just Rogers customers.

The left-wing candidate promises to reverse service cuts and install a busway to replace the Line 3 Scarborough RT when it closes.

Bailão rounds out the TTC portion of her platform by committing to lowering the cost of single-ride fares to $2 on Scarborough RT reroutes and 501 streetcars until the busway is in place.

Josh Matlow

Josh Matlow joins other left-wing candidates in promising to reverse service cuts and restore public transit reliability to what he describes as “pre-pandemic levels.”

The current city councillor has also committed to reroute city funds earmarked for the Eglinton East LRT to a new transportation network of over 40 stops through Scarborough from Kennedy station to Malvern Town Centre.

He’s also pledging to recycle the Scarborough RT as a busway and discount fare costs for all seniors to $2.10.

He touches on transit safety in his platform by dedicating funds rerouted from his stabilized police budget to address poverty in the city, which he believes will have a domino effect in reducing violence on the TTC and elsewhere.