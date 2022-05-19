Mayor John Tory is going on a "Mission" to Los Angeles this month

Toronto Mayor John Tory is headed for the City of Angels in an effort to boost Toronto’s growing film industry.

The City is calling it “The Mayor’s Mission to Los Angeles.” The goal of the “Mission” is to establish Toronto as a top filming destination. There will be 50 people on this trip from both the private and public sectors.

Tory and his 50 delegates will embark on their mission next week.

The last time Tory went on a “Mayor’s Mission” to LA was in 2019. This time, he’ll be providing updates on the feedback he received three years ago and updates on how Toronto’s film industry has expanded since the last visit.



“Toronto has had two consecutive years of record-breaking production volume, with 2020 and 2021 totalling almost $5 billion. Toronto has one of the largest screen-based industries in North America, employing more than 35,000 people,” the City said in a press release.

“This mission is about securing investment and jobs in Toronto. Our city’s film and TV sector is thriving and growing at an expansive rate, and while we have many productions and numbers to be proud of, I am always looking for more investments in our city,” Tory said.

Deputy Mayor Michael Thompson added that film productions in Toronto have contributed to the city’s economy and hopes that the mission will help the industry continue to grow.

Ken Rogers, Director of the York University Motion Media Studio at Cinespace, hopes that the mission will prove the strength of Toronto’s booming film industry.

“By bringing together every segment of the industry and travelling there together with one message, we demonstrate the collective power of our production community in an extraordinary way,” he said.