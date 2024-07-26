Joe Bowen confirms he's back in Leafs radio booth next year

The Toronto Maple Leafs will have a familiar voice calling their games come this fall.

73-year-old Leafs broadcaster Joe Bowen will be back on the radio call for next season, he confirmed on X on Friday.

He has been on the Toronto play-by-play radio call since 2014 for both Sportsnet and TSN.

In May, following the conclusion of the Leafs season, Bowen thanked fans for following along with his coverage throughout the year.

“Thanks to all of the Leaf fans who chose to listen to Jim Ralph and myself on the Maple Leafs radio network this season. A terribly disappointing ending to a great season. We look forward to next year but I admit I’m running out of opportunities. Enjoy your summer,” Bowen wrote at the time.

Today, Leafs fan @BestofZay shared the post again, seemingly thinking that Bowen might not be on the call for next season.

“I didn’t see this post-elimination and now I’m sad/angry all over again. This man is the “voice” of my fandom for over 20 years,” @BestofZay wrote.

“Not going anywhere!!! Ralphie and I are back in October!!” Bowen replied today.

Not going anywhere!!! Ralphie and I are back in October!! https://t.co/klt7pGBey1 — Joe Bowen (@Bonsie1951) July 26, 2024

Bowen made his debut as a play-by-play commentator for the Leafs in 1982. Over the past four decades, he has worked on the TV broadcasts of TSN, Sportsnet, and CBC.

Since Bowen first joined the organization, Toronto has gone 1464-1382-192-202 in the regular season while advancing to the Conference Finals in 1993, 1994, 1999, and 2002. However, the team has never returned to the vaunted Stanley Cup Final that the Leafs are hoping to return to for the first time since 1967.