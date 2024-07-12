Country star Jelly Roll shows up to eat at Toronto restaurant

Staff at a Toronto restaurant got a huge surprise when country and rock music star, Jelly Roll, recently stopped by for a meal.

Nashville-based artist Jelly Roll’s star has been on the rise over the past few years after his singles “Son of a Sinner” and “Need a Favour” went completely viral.

After making his Canadian debut with a concert in St. Catharine’s on July 8, the singer set his sights on the 6ix to play a show at History on Wednesday — but adoring fans weren’t the only part of Toronto he indulged in during his time here.

Before his show, the singer stopped by CityPlace brunch spot, The Morning After, for a quick bite to fuel up before hitting the stage.

According to the staff who served him, Jelly Roll showed up at the restaurant unannounced around 3 pm, but luckily, there weren’t too many people there at the time, and he was able to eat his meal in peace.

“He was extremely humble and friendly and showed a lot of interest in the business altogether,” a representative from the restaurant tells blogTO.

What does a sweet-sounding crooner like Jelly Roll dine on for brunch? According to staff, he ordered the Guilty Conscience — The Morning After’s take on a Montreal smoked meat sandwich-meets-Croque Madame.

The restaurant then sweetened the deal (literally) by offering him The Cure; French toast tossed in cinnamon sugar and topped with tequila caramel sauce.

Suffice it to say, the meal was a hit.

“He said the food was ‘[…] dope’ and he would love to see us in the States,” the restaurant tells blogTO.

After tucking into his meal, the singer posed for a photo with staff, who confidently say that they’ll surely be seeing him in the future.

The Morning After is located at 88 Fort York Boulevard.