Huge Filipino food festival coming to Toronto this summer

Canada’s largest Filipino food and cultural festival is coming back to Toronto this summer.

Returning to Toronto for its 11th year, Taste of Manila is one of the biggest food events celebrating Filipino flavours and dishes in the city, and without a doubt one of the top upcoming food festivals to visit this year.

This August, the festival will be setting up at the corner of Bathurst and Wilson with a host of food vendors cooking up not only Filipino snacks, but street food favourites from all across Asia.

The fun doesn’t stop with just the food — you’ll also be able to explore shopping from Filipino artisans, a guest appearance by Filipino actors Alden Richards and Boobay, as well as other exciting live entertainment.

The festival, which is free to attend and completely open to the public, runs on Saturday, August 17 and Sunday, August 18, from 10 am to 11 pm on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 pm on Sunday.

To keep up with the latest news on the festival and to be the first to see food vendor announcements, be sure to keep an eye trained to the festival’s Instagram page.