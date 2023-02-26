Blue Jays release 2023 bobblehead and jersey giveaway schedule

The greatest gift any Toronto Blue Jays fan receives at a baseball game is a win from their favourite team, but in the event the Jays walk away without a “W”, at least you can walk home with a souvenir.

The Blue Jays released phase one of their 2023 giveaway schedule, which includes three player bobbleheads and three jersey giveaways.

It looks like the club will open their giveaway schedule the day after the Home Opener with a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Gold Glove bobblehead on Wednesday April 12. This commemorates Vladdy’s first Gold Glove award at first base. Fun fact: Guerrero is the only first baseman in Blue Jays history to win a Gold Glove.

Next up is a combined bobblehead giveaway with Blue Jays closer Jordan Romano and catcher Danny Jansen, which will be given out Monday April 24. In the past, the Blue Jays gave out a similar combined bobblehead featuring a retro Cito Gaston shaking a newer Cito Gaston’s hand, which is now one of the rarest Blue Jays bobbleheads on the market.

Jose Berrios will be immortalized in bobblehead form on Friday September 15. The design has yet to be released, but this giveaway coincides with Roberto Clemente Day, which is surely a nod to Berrio’s fellow Puerto Rican and baseball legend in Clemente.

If you’re looking to fill your closet with some replica jerseys, the Blue Jays have a trio of those giveaways for fans this year as well. Friday April 28 will be a George Springer powder blue jersey giveaway, Wednesday June 28 will be a Kevin Gausman split-jersey giveaway, and Wednesday August 16 will be a Vladimir Guerrero Jr. replica jersey day.

There’s plenty more free stuff to score at Blue Jays game this year, as the team will announce the next phase of their 2023 giveaway schedule this coming Tuesday, February 28.