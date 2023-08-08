EventsSummerShoppingSponsored

There’s a new pop-up store you can’t miss at Mississauga's Japan Festival CANADA 2023

Sabrina Gamrot
Sabrina Gamrot
|
Aug 8 2023, 6:28 pm
There’s a new pop-up store you can’t miss at Mississauga's Japan Festival CANADA 2023
Japan Festival CANADA/Facebook

FEATURED ON THE LISTED GUIDE

Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
The Junction Pop-Up Music Series

Sat, June 3, 2:00pm

The Junction Pop-Up Music Series

AriZona Hard Video Store

Fri, August 11, 4:00pm

AriZona Hard Video Store

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Thu, August 17, 12:00am

Celebrate the 15th annual A&W Burgers to Beat MS Day on August 17

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

Click to add your event to the Listed Events Guide

The 2023 Japan Festival CANADA is the largest Japanese cultural event in North America celebrating the best of culture, food, fashion, and tech from Japan. Returning to Mississauga’s Celebration Square, this year’s Japan Festival Canada will feature an exciting new online store for its first pop-up experience.

JAPAN STORE is a collaboration between the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Amazon, bringing amazing Japanese products right to your doorstep. This partnership supports mid-sized Japanese companies looking to sell their products worldwide.

japan store Japan Festival CANADA 2023

Japan Festival CANADA/Facebook

At this year’s Japan Festival CANADA, JAPAN STORE will be showcasing over 50 artisanal Japanese products that can be bought online, providing customers with a first-hand experience of some of their best-sellers.

Traditional clothing like the Yukata, a summer kimono, and Tabi shoes will be available for customers to touch and try on. Visitors will also find highly-rated Japanese beauty products, fun lifestyle items like mugs and reusable to-go containers, and much more. Don’t forget to check out Rooted Japan products at the #JapanStoreJetro, operated by JETRO San Francisco.

japan store Japan Festival CANADA 2023

Japan Festival CANADA/Facebook

Each item on display will have a corresponding card with a QR code for interested shoppers. Once scanned, it will allow customers to buy the product directly from the JAPAN STORE on Amazon.

With tons of exhibitors at this year’s 2023 Japan Festival CANADA, the JAPAN STORE is one that must not be missed. Visit the official JAPAN STORE on Amazon to get an idea of all the interesting Japanese products you can shop for, and don’t forget to visit the pop-up in person!

JAPAN STORE at Japan Festival CANADA 2023

When: Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20
Time: Noon to 8 pm on August 19. 11 am to 6 pm on August 20. (Opening times subject to change)
Where: Mississauga Celebration Square — 300 City Centre Dr, Mississauga, ON
Tickets: Admission is free!

Daily Hive

Branded Content

This content was created by Hive Labs in partnership with a sponsor.
Sabrina GamrotSabrina Gamrot
+ Listed
+ Summer
+ Shopping
+ Sponsored

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.