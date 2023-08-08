The 2023 Japan Festival CANADA is the largest Japanese cultural event in North America celebrating the best of culture, food, fashion, and tech from Japan. Returning to Mississauga’s Celebration Square, this year’s Japan Festival Canada will feature an exciting new online store for its first pop-up experience.

JAPAN STORE is a collaboration between the Japan External Trade Organization (JETRO) and Amazon, bringing amazing Japanese products right to your doorstep. This partnership supports mid-sized Japanese companies looking to sell their products worldwide.

At this year’s Japan Festival CANADA, JAPAN STORE will be showcasing over 50 artisanal Japanese products that can be bought online, providing customers with a first-hand experience of some of their best-sellers.

Traditional clothing like the Yukata, a summer kimono, and Tabi shoes will be available for customers to touch and try on. Visitors will also find highly-rated Japanese beauty products, fun lifestyle items like mugs and reusable to-go containers, and much more. Don’t forget to check out Rooted Japan products at the #JapanStoreJetro, operated by JETRO San Francisco.

Each item on display will have a corresponding card with a QR code for interested shoppers. Once scanned, it will allow customers to buy the product directly from the JAPAN STORE on Amazon.

With tons of exhibitors at this year’s 2023 Japan Festival CANADA, the JAPAN STORE is one that must not be missed. Visit the official JAPAN STORE on Amazon to get an idea of all the interesting Japanese products you can shop for, and don’t forget to visit the pop-up in person!

When: Saturday, August 19 and Sunday, August 20

Time: Noon to 8 pm on August 19. 11 am to 6 pm on August 20. (Opening times subject to change)

Where: Mississauga Celebration Square — 300 City Centre Dr, Mississauga, ON

Tickets: Admission is free!