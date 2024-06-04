An invasion of an enormous spider species along the east coast of the United States is a possibility in the next few years, say researchers at the University of Georgia, and as a result, the venomous spiders may make an appearance in Ontario in the next decade.

Joro spiders (Trichonephila clavata) are an invasive species native to Japan, Korea, Taiwan, and China and were introduced to the western hemisphere back in 2013 after sneaking aboard cargo destined for Athens, Georgia.

Since then, there has been a boom in the Joro spider population in several US states, and the northeast portion of the country is currently bracing for an invasion of the giant spiders.

Earlier this year, New Jersey Pest Control warned residents that the species possesses the ability to “fly” in the air. “While not accurate flight in the avian sense, Joro spiders utilize a technique known as ballooning, where they release silk threads into the air, allowing them to be carried by the wind,” the company wrote.

Although the arachnids have yet to be spotted in Ontario, data shows that the species is likely going to inhabit most of the eastern US soon, and their comfort area in their native range could very well match up with the conditions in this province.

Joro adult females can be distinguished by their brightly coloured bodies, which have alternating yellow and black-blue abdomens and eight legs with yellow and black-blue segments.

When fully grown, females can measure three to four inches across when their legs are fully extended, which is about the same size as an adult’s palm. Males are considerably smaller than females and are typically brown in colour.

As previously mentioned, Joro spiders have the ability to relocate themselves through a “ballooning technique” in which they spin a web to catch air currents that may assist them in travelling up to 50 to 100 miles away. The species is also great at hitching rides on cars and trucks, which may further aid its rapid spread across North America.

Similar to other spiders known as orb weavers, they are passive hunters and wait for insects and prey to get caught in their webs.

While it’s possible that the Joro spider will make an appearance in Ontario sometime soon, there is some debate about whether or not the species would be able to establish a viable population or withstand the harsh winters here.

Although spotting a Joro spider may give you a heart attack, the invasive species does not pose a danger to humans whatsoever. They might look intimidating, but a bite from a Joro spider is comparable to a small bee sting, and unless you’re specifically allergic, you shouldn’t be concerned.

While it might be a few more years unless Ontario possibly sees its first Joro spider, any sightings of the invasive species should be immediately reported to the authorities.