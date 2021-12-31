Inspectors will be visiting Ontario bars and restaurants on NYE

There will be inspectors out across the province to ensure that restaurants and bars follow COVID-19 policies on New Year’s Eve.

The Alcohol and Gaming Commission of Ontario (AGCO) said in a news release that officials will be visiting bars and restaurants on Friday night to enforce COVID-19-related closing times. Bars and restaurants are not allowed to serve alcohol past 10 pm and must close by 11 pm, according to provincial restrictions.

The release said that most establishments in the province have followed COVID-19 guidelines closely. However, the AGCO has revoked licenses from establishment owners who have not followed COVID-19 restrictions.

The AGCO is advising patrons to make sure they are aware of any rules and restrictions in place before heading out on New Year’s Eve. Get your vaccine certificates ready before you head out!

“As the countdown to New Year’s Eve approaches, anyone considering heading out to a bar or a restaurant should be aware of all public health measures in place, and not give establishment staff a difficult time for enforcing them,” Tom Mungham, Registrar and CEO of the AGCO said in the release.

Restaurants and bars in Ontario are operating at 50% capacity in light of rising COVID-19 cases in the province.