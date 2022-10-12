"Devastated": Two cops shot and killed after responding to Simcoe home

Two police officers are dead after a shooting at a home in Innisfil, Ontario, a small town just south of Barrie.

In a news release, South Simcoe Police said officers responded to a call of a disturbance at a home near 25th Sideroad and 9th Line at 8 pm on Tuesday.

According to police, two officers were shot inside the home.

One officer was rushed to a local hospital and died. The second officer was airlifted to a Toronto trauma centre. Shortly after 7:27 am this morning, police confirmed the second officer died.

UPDATE: Second Officer Succumbs to Injuries (Innisfil, ON) It is with profound sadness that the South Simcoe Police Service advises the public that the second officer shot in the line of duty has died of his injuries. pic.twitter.com/9SmiDywWWm — South Simcoe Police (@SouthSimcoePS) October 12, 2022

Police have not revealed the identities of the slain officers at this time.

The suspect was later pronounced deceased following an interaction with police and the Special Investigations Unit is now investigating.

The mayor of Barrie, Jeff Lehman, offered support to both the community of Innisfil and the police. “As your next-door neighbours, we’re here to support both the police service and the community of Innisfil however we can,” his statement read.

Devastated for our close friends and neighbours at @SouthSimcoePS, and for a community in shock and mourning today. As your next door neighbours, we’re here to support both the Police service and the community of Innisfil however we can. @townofinnisfil @LynnDollin — Jeff Lehman (@jedi_lehman) October 12, 2022

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau tweeted, “I’m sending my deepest condolences to [South Simcoe Police] this morning, as they mourn the passing of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are also with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Innisfil community.”

I’m sending my deepest condolences to @SouthSimcoePS this morning, as they mourn the passing of two officers who were killed in the line of duty. My thoughts are also with the loved ones of these officers and the entire Innisfil community. https://t.co/ei6HylGPYA — Justin Trudeau (@JustinTrudeau) October 12, 2022

Police cruisers participated in a procession on Highway 401 for the two slain officers.