Leafs defenceman Lybushkin absent from practice for birth of daughter

It’s been quite the week for Toronto Maple Leafs defenceman Ilya Lybushkin.

In the midst of a heated playoff series against the Boston Bruins, Lybushkin was absent from the Leafs practice on Friday for a valid reason.

The 30-year-old welcomed the birth of his first daughter with his wife, Diana. Taking to Instagram to share the good news, Lybushkin posted a photo of him holding his new bundle of joy.

With their latest addition, Lybushkin’s family has grown to five, with two boys, Miroslav and Matthew, already in the mix.

While he didn’t skate today, it remains unclear whether the 6-foot-2 blueliner will play in Game 4 against the Bruins on Saturday.

Suiting up for the first three games of the series, Lybushkin has logged one assist and a +/- rating of +2.

Going undrafted, the Moscow native made his NHL debut with the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018-19 season and was traded to Toronto in February of 2022. He got his first taste of the postseason that year in the Leafs’ first-round series against the Tampa Bay Lightning.

After brief stints with the Buffalo Sabres and Anaheim Ducks, Lybushkin was re-acquired by Toronto ahead of this season’s trade deadline as a piece of a three-team trade.

Leafs 2024 first-round playoff schedule

Game 4: Saturday, April 27, Boston at Toronto, 8 pm ET

Game 5: Tuesday, April 30, Toronto at Boston, TBD

Game 6: Thursday, May 2, Boston at Toronto, TBD*

Game 7: Saturday, May 4, Toronto at Boston, TBD*

*if necessary