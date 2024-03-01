Leafs have acquired Ilya Lyubushkin in a three-way trade

The Toronto Maple Leafs have gotten in on the action ahead of the trade deadline, as they have acquired Ilya Lyubushkin from the Anaheim Ducks.

As per Sportsnet’s Elliotte Friedman, the Leafs will part ways with a third-round pick, while the Carolina Hurricanes are also in on the deal, retaining 75% of Lyubushkin’s deal. They will receive a sixth-round pick for doing so. Lyubushkin is in the final season of a two-year deal with a cap hit of $2.75 million.

Lyubushkin will go to TOR with 75 per cent retained. Ducks get a 3rd, Hurricanes get a 6th — Elliotte Friedman (@FriedgeHNIC) March 1, 2024

This will mark Lyubushkin’s second stint with the Leafs, as they picked him up from the Arizona Coyotes during the 2021-22 season. That trade saw him come to Toronto along with Nick Ritchie, while the Coyotes received a 2025 second-round pick in return.

Lyubushkin brings some size and toughness to the Leafs lineup. He stands at 6-foot-2, 200 pounds, and has 112 hits on the season, which was fourth among the Ducks. Aside from that, however, there isn’t a whole lot to his game.

As was pointed out by Daily Hive’s Preston Hodgkinson earlier in the day, Lyubushkin brings little to the table offensively, having recorded just four points through 52 games this season. His defensive game hasn’t been very good, either, as he has an ugly 42.3 xGF% while being outscored 38-23 while on the ice this season.

What this move does do is add some depth to the Leafs’ back end. They could use it, as Mark Giordano was forced to leave tonight’s game versus the Arizona Coyotes after he fell into the boards in the first period. He sustained a head injury, though Sheldon Keefe had no update on how much time he may miss.

Lyubushkin joins a Leafs team that has been hot as of late, as their 4-2 victory over the Coyotes tonight gives them wins in eight of their last nine outings. Their next game is Saturday versus the New York Rangers, where Lyubushkin may find himself in the lineup.