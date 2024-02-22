IKEA is opening new Ontario locations of its latest concept store

An entirely new type of IKEA store is coming to the Toronto area this year, offering a different, more guided way of shopping for all of your home decor needs.

Landing just outside of the city in London and Barrie, these new “Plan and Order Points” from IKEA Canada are being billed as places where customers can “get support from IKEA experts to plan, order and purchase complex home furnishing solutions.”

The outposts will provide more elevated and personalized services than the typical IKEA store through one-on-one meetings with staff who can walk customers through various options for their upcoming remodel projects, whether the plan is to redecorate a bedroom or fully renovate a kitchen.

Appointments will be available on a pre-booked or walk-in basis, with all purchases shipping directly to shoppers rather than taken home the day of.

The Plan and Order Points are the latest store format from the brand in Canada, following the launch of the smaller IKEA Design Studio showrooms and IKEA City stores in recent years.

The London IKEA Plan and Order Point will debut at 3120 Wonderland Road South on March 6, while the Barrie location will open its doors in SmartCentres Barrie South in Summer 2024.

A third will also be coming to Lachenaie, Quebec, on March 20, making for eight Plan and Order Points across the country in total, including existing shops in St. Catharines and Windsor.