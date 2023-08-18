Huntsville in Ontario is a vibrant town in cottage country surrounded by lakes

Huntsville is a bustling community often regarded as Ontario’s “capital of Outdoor Adventure,” full of charming shops and restaurants, and surrounded by natural beauty and sparkling lakes.

Located roughly 2.5 hours north of Toronto, the small town in cottage country makes the perfect getaway in every season for those looking to escape fast-paced city life for a few days.

From immersing yourself in the downtown’s lively scene to exploring the surrounding wilderness, here are some of the best things to do and see in Huntsville.

Explore a breathtaking provincial park

With waterfalls, sandy beaches, and forested hiking trails, Arrowhead Provincial Park just north of Huntsville does a great job of encapsulating the region’s beauty.

Hike up to Big Bend Lookout for an epic panoramic view of the curving East River glacial delta, or follow Stubb’s Falls Loop, a 2 km-long trail that brings you to a beautiful waterfall flowing through large rocks left behind from the last ancient glacier.

Learn about the region’s history

Get a glimpse of what life was like in Huntsville in the late 1800s to early 1900s at Muskoka Heritage Place. Here you’ll find an outdoor pioneer village, a museum, and a fully functioning, century-old steam train that you can board for a tour of the surrounding area.

Follow a self-guided tour of an outdoor gallery

Huntsville’s beauty has been captured in countless pieces of artwork over the years, including the famous Canadian Group of Seven. In celebration of their work, you can take a self-guided tour of over 90 world-class mural replicas at the Group of Seven Outdoor Gallery.

The gallery is free to the public, with hand-painted murals by Canadian artists from across the country. You’ll find them displayed on the walls of a number of businesses and buildings through Huntsville, Lake of Bays, and Algonquin Park.

Take a hike

With over 20 scenic trails to choose from in the Huntsville area, going for a hike is one of the best ways to truly experience Muskoka’s great outdoors. Walk along the floating boardwalks at Hunters Bay Trail, or cross a bridge over a waterfall at Stubbs Falls Trail.

Wander through downtown Huntsville

Stroll downtown’s lively Main Street while browsing its many welcoming boutiques, shops, and art galleries. There are also countless restaurants where you can grab a bite to eat and fuel up before embarking on your next activity.

Downtown Huntsville always has something going on, from weekly events to annual festivals. Check out the town’s calendar on their website for everything from live music and outdoor movies to marketplaces.

Stay in a wooden lodge perched on private lakes

Limberlost Forest and Wildlife Reserve have over 10,000 acres of unspoiled Canadian Shield terrain, with 70 km of trails and 20 private lakes.

You can book one of their many roofed accommodations, including stunning wooden lakefront lodges and cottages, or you can camp at one of their Limberlost-Algonquin Outpost campsites.

Paddle down the Muskoka River

Getting out onto (and into) the water in Muskoka is a must during the summer months, and with the Muskoka River winding through the core of downtown Huntsville, there are plenty of opportunities to enjoy it.

Bring or rent a canoe, kayak, or stand-up paddleboard and tour the river, or visit the Swing Bridge if you’re looking for great views of the water.

Get a panoramic view of town

See Huntsville from above at the Lion’s Lookout. A quick drive from downtown will bring you to this gorgeous vantage point overlooking the Muskoka River and Fairy Lake below.

You can enjoy a picnic at the top while taking in the view, or follow the 1.3 km-long trail, which is difficult — but rewarding — with several steep inclines.

With art, history, a welcoming downtown, and tons of outdoor activities, Huntsville is undoubtedly a fantastic location for an easy getaway from the city.