Killbear Provincial Park in Ontario has sandy beaches and plenty of rocky islands to explore (PHOTOS)

Killbear Provincial Park in Ontario is a breathtaking year-round destination for nature lovers, though it truly shines in the summer months with its sandy beaches and clear waters that are perfect for swimming.

Located around three hours north of Toronto, you’ll find Killbear along the eastern shores of Georgian Bay in Ontario, just west of Parry Sound.

Sprawling across 1600 hectares of pristine nature, the park encompasses a blend of rugged Canadian Shield and picturesque shoreline, dotted with some of the best sandy beaches on Georgian Bay.

There are over 4 km of beaches along the Killbear peninsula, with the longest stretching nearly 2 km long. Kilcoursie Bay, Beaver Dams and the day-use beach all share the longest horseshoe-shaped beach, with designated swimming areas marked by buoys.

You can cool off in the crystal-clear waters or explore the park’s many hidden inlets and granite outcroppings via kayak, canoe, or paddleboard. While the park does not offer rentals, there are local businesses just outside the park you can borrow equipment from.

If you’re camping with your furry companion, Killbear also has two pet-friendly beaches, with one of them being off-leash.

Boasting epic views of the 30,000 Islands from its rocky shores, Killbear has countless scenic lookout points to visit. The park is home to possibly the most photographed tree in Canada: a lone windswept pine found within the Beaver Dams campground.

Another must-visit site is the Harold Point rocks. Thrill-seekers are often spotted plunging off these cliffs into the water below, with the highest platform reaching 10 m tall.

Hikers can set out on 6 km of beautiful trails, ranging in length and difficulty. The Lighthouse Point Trail is the shortest of them at only 800 m long and offers panoramic views of Georgian Bay from the tip of Killbear Point.

The Twin Points Trail is another easy loop extending 1.6 km, crossing rocky outcrops, and winding through forests before coming to the shoreline and beaches.

With its diverse landscapes of forests, wetlands, and rock barrens, visitors to the park might get the chance to spot a variety of plant and animal species that call Killbear home. This includes white-tailed deer, foxes, and perhaps even black bears or the Massasauga rattlesnake.

If you’d like to extend your stay, camping is one of the park’s most popular activities. With nearly 900 campsites, Killbear offers car camping, tent camping, or can accommodate trailers and RVs.

You can book your camping reservation directly on the Ontario Parks website. For those just visiting for the day, a day-use fee can be paid at the park entrance gate.