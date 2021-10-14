How Toronto’s pro sports teams rank in franchise value

Toronto has earned a reputation of being the city in Canada with the largest number of high-value pro sports teams.

Currently, Toronto’s got 13 pro teams spread across the city.

Sure, everyone knows the Maple Leafs, Raptors, and Blue Jays, but Toronto’s also got a number of other pro sports teams outside of the “big 5” sports leagues (NFL, MLB, NHL, NBA, and MLS).

Here’s how Toronto’s teams rank amongst themselves, per Sportico‘s recent NHL team value update:

1. Toronto Raptors ($2.55 billion)

The Raptors were last valued in January 2021 by Sportico at $2.55 billion, ranking them as the tenth most valuable NBA franchise and the most valuable pro sports franchise in Canada.

Once viewed as Scotiabank Arena’s secondary tenant, the Raptors have clearly established themselves as the top dog in Toronto, culminating with the 2019 NBA championship.

2. Toronto Maple Leafs ($2 billion)

The Leafs might have the NHL’s longest Stanley Cup drought, but that didn’t stop them from topping Sportico’s most recent list of NHL franchise values.

The NHL’s lone $2 billion franchise, there’s a reason why worldwide brands like TikTok and Amazon have been partnering with the team recently.

3. Toronto Blue Jays ($1.76 billion)

The Toronto Blue Jays are right in the middle of the pack when it comes to MLB franchises, being the league’s 15th most valuable team according to Sportico.

Though it might seem like financial backing is always the way to succeed in baseball, three teams with lower values than the Jays (Tampa Bay, Milwaukee, and Chicago White Sox) advanced to this year’s postseason.

4. Toronto FC ($0.65 million)

The 2017 MLS Cup Champions sit fourth in the Toronto market and sixth in the MLS as a whole, behind LAFC ($0.86 million), Atlanta United ($0.85m ), LA Galaxy ($0.84m), Seattle Sounders ($0.71m), and NYCFC ($0.66m).

Everyone else

Being the largest city in the country, Toronto’s also got nine other sports teams, but no value figure is publicly available for them.

In alphabetic order, Toronto’s has: the Toronto Argonauts (Canadian Football League), Toronto Arrows (Major League Rugby), Toronto FC II (USL League One soccer), Toronto Marlies (American Hockey League), Toronto Nationals (Global T20 Canada cricket), Toronto Rock (National Lacrosse League), Toronto Six (National Women’s Hockey League), Toronto Titans (International Swimming League), and York United FC (Canadian Premier League soccer).