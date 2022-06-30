How to watch today's Blue Jays-Rays game without cable

Toronto Blue Jays fans will have an additional option to watch tonight’s game against the Tampa Bay Rays that doesn’t require a cable subscription or Sporstnet Now package.

As part of a deal with the MLB, the game is tabbed as YouTube’s MLB Game of the Week, which features 15 broadcasts throughout the season.

The Blue Jays’-Rays game should be available to watch for free via this link below:

If you’re not looking to watch on your computer or phone, YouTube’s app is available on most major devices, including Xbox, Playstation, and Nintendo Switch gaming consoles, Roku, Amazon Fire, and Google Chromecast streaming sticks, as well as most major smart TVs and tablets.

Searching “Blue Jays game” or “MLB game of the week” should bring up a link for the Jays-Rays contest, broadcast via the official MLB channel.

If you’re looking to stick to cable, the game will also be available via the traditional broadcast on Sportsnet.

The Blue Jays have a record of 1-2 against the Rays this season.

Overall, they hold a record of 42-33, and sit third in the American League East, while the Rays sit 40-34 and are right behind them at fourth in the division.