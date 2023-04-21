How to watch tonight's untelevised Blue Jays-Yankees game

Toronto Blue Jays fans won’t be available to watch tonight’s game against the New York Yankees on Sportsnet, or any other traditional television channel.

The game will instead be available to stream, either on Apple TV+ or with an MLB.TV subscription. You’ll need to be a subscriber to access the game on Apple TV+, with two-month free trials available.

Tonight’s game is on AppleTV+ at 7pm ET (subscription required).



Not an existing subscriber? Watch with a 2-month free trial. Redeem now: https://t.co/DFzhuqVO7O pic.twitter.com/8Ey0XxhUdr — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) April 21, 2023

Back in March, it was announced that at least two Blue Jays games this season will solely be available to Apple TV+ subscribers. Along with tonight’s matchup, Toronto’s May 19 game against the Baltimore Orioles will also be broadcast via Apple’s paid streaming service.

The Blue Jays currently hold a record of 11 wins and eight losses through 19 games. The Yankees are not far ahead in the AL East standings, with a 12-7 record.

This is the first meeting between the two teams this season. But they will be very well acquainted with one another as they face off three times over the next three days.

How to access Blue Jays games on Apple TV+

The Apple TV app can be found on smartphones and tablets, most smart TVs, the Apple TV box, Roku, Amazon Fire Stick, Google Chromecast, the last two generations of Xbox and PlayStation consoles, as well as on web browsers. For more help setting up the Apple TV app, check out the full list of available devices, or check out the user guide.

After navigating to the Apple TV app, the Friday Night baseball page should be available on the first screen. Any game can either be added to your “up next” feature or simply clicked into once you’d like to start watching.

Apple TV+ is available for $8.99 (CAD) per month with a seven-day free trial.

Right now, those without a preexisting Apple account are eligible for two free months of Apple TV+.

With files from Daily Hive’s Adam Laskaris