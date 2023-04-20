They’re the two words we’ve been waiting to hear from former Toronto Blue Jays pitcher Liam Hendriks.

Today, he said them.

“It’s official. I’m cancer-free,” Hendriks said in a good-news Instagram post today.

Hendriks announced in January that he had been diagnosed with Non-Hodgkin lymphoma, a form of treatable cancer.

“Hearing the word ‘cancer’ came as a shock to my wife and I, as it does to millions of families each year. However, I am resolved to embrace the fight and overcome this new challenge with the same determination I have used when facing other obstacles in my life,” said the 34-year-old MLB pitcher.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Liam Hendriks (@hendriks_31)

Hendriks played parts of two seasons for the Blue Jays, in 2014 and 2015. The three-time All-Star has played 12 MLB seasons, also appearing in games for the Oakland Athletics, Minnesota Twins, Chicago White Sox, and Kansas City Royals.

Earlier this month, Hendriks rang the victory bell following the Australian’s baseball player’s last cancer treatment. He called it “one of the most emotional things” he’s ever done.

“I cannot thank my team of doctors and nurses enough for coming up with the best medical plan for me.

“No words can express the gratitude I have for them saving my life.”