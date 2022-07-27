Welcome to DH Homes, a new series featuring Torontonians and their homes! Whatever your design aesthetic, we want to hear about what makes your home uniquely you. Click here for more details, and apply to have your digs featured.

When Ellen Geesje Schraa graduated from school in her hometown of Orangeville, Ontario, in 1985, she found a 1950s dress from the “new — and only — vintage store” in the area. That dress set her on a path to becoming a tireless collector of all things antique and vintage.

“I’ve been featured on Collector Showdown for my vintage clothing collection,” she said, adding that her previous homes have been featured in Canadian Home and Garden and The Globe and Mail.

Schraa, whose background is in accounting, currently works as a professor of health and police management at York University. But when she’s not teaching students, she’s exploring her neighbourhood with her dogs and looking for unique furniture for her stunning Victorian home in Little Portugal.