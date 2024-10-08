Traffic on a stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto ground to a halt on Saturday night, and the reason for this unplanned road disruption just might make your temper flare up.

Multiple videos circulating on social media appear to show a group of motorists intentionally stopping traffic on the express lanes of Highway 401, and even partially blocking the collector lanes, all so they could film some dumb stunts.

Clips show several cars idling in the middle of the highway lanes with their hazard lights flashing, obstructing the flow of traffic.

#WATCH: Stunt Drivers Stop Traffic On Hwy401 And Pop Fireworks. pic.twitter.com/mWXumpKJm8 — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) October 7, 2024

At the same time, one vehicle at the front of the group performs burnouts amid a volley of fireworks, all as members of the group gather around to film the illegal spectacle.

#WATCH: Another video of stunt drivers illegally shutdown Hwy 401 in Toronto last night pic.twitter.com/UBKdr4Mth5 — 401_da_sarpanch (@401_da_sarpanch) October 7, 2024

At one point, an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser can be seen flying past the incident in the opposite lanes, lights flashing, as the group continues unfazed.

People reacted to the clips with understandable anger, complaining that law-breaking is all too common on Ontario highways these days.

I go to Toronto to see my son sometimes and the stunt drivers passing me is insane. The speeds are out of control. And your right I never see police ever ! — 🇨🇦shelley🇨🇦 (@ShellyLupton4) October 7, 2024

Others complained about a lack of law enforcement for stunts like these. “Send all the videos and licence plates to the police so they can look and do absolutely nothing,” joked one user.

Another wrote, “OPP heading in the wrong direction. Can’t hop over a short wall.”

and where the fck are the cops??? this is absolutely pathetic. wtf is happening to our once beautiful city that I was so proud to live in???? — Angie (@AngieMcGraw1) October 7, 2024

“It’s amazing there was not a chain reaction fire with this many vehicles,” said one commenter.

blogTO has reached out to the OPP seeking comment on the unsanctioned road closure.

Shockingly, this is not the first time in the last year that scofflaws have blocked off a stretch of a 400-series highway to provide a venue for illegal activities.

Last November, crowds shut down a stretch of Highway 427 in a viral street-racing incident that was condemned by motorists and law enforcement alike.