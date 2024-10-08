NewsCrime

Oct 8 2024, 2:37 pm
Anger after people shut down the 401 in Toronto to shoot fireworks and do burnouts
@401_da_sarpanch/X

Traffic on a stretch of Highway 401 in Toronto ground to a halt on Saturday night, and the reason for this unplanned road disruption just might make your temper flare up.

Multiple videos circulating on social media appear to show a group of motorists intentionally stopping traffic on the express lanes of Highway 401, and even partially blocking the collector lanes, all so they could film some dumb stunts.

Clips show several cars idling in the middle of the highway lanes with their hazard lights flashing, obstructing the flow of traffic.

At the same time, one vehicle at the front of the group performs burnouts amid a volley of fireworks, all as members of the group gather around to film the illegal spectacle.

At one point, an Ontario Provincial Police cruiser can be seen flying past the incident in the opposite lanes, lights flashing, as the group continues unfazed.

People reacted to the clips with understandable anger, complaining that law-breaking is all too common on Ontario highways these days.

Others complained about a lack of law enforcement for stunts like these. “Send all the videos and licence plates to the police so they can look and do absolutely nothing,” joked one user.

Another wrote, “OPP heading in the wrong direction. Can’t hop over a short wall.”

“It’s amazing there was not a chain reaction fire with this many vehicles,” said one commenter.

blogTO has reached out to the OPP seeking comment on the unsanctioned road closure.

Shockingly, this is not the first time in the last year that scofflaws have blocked off a stretch of a 400-series highway to provide a venue for illegal activities.

Last November, crowds shut down a stretch of Highway 427 in a viral street-racing incident that was condemned by motorists and law enforcement alike.

