A long-delayed transformation of a downtown Toronto street is scheduled to finally begin in 2025 after 15 years in the works.

The City of Toronto’s John Street Corridor Improvements project was first proposed all the way back in 2009, but after a decade and a half of delays, the project is now in its final design stages with a fleshed-out plan expected to be finalized before the end of the year.

The planned transformation of John Street from Front Street West to its northern terminus at Grange Park was revived in 2023 following a significant Toronto Hydro utility replacement project that lasted from 2018 to late 2022.

Designs dating back to 2016 were dusted off and “refreshed” since last year, and a revised design is now expected to go public in the coming months ahead of construction next year.

A September update on the project from the City — the first such news on the project in 15 months — revealed that preliminary work on the upgraded streetscape is scheduled to begin in late 2025, though the timeline remains somewhat vague.

Since the 2016 design, the City has implemented a number of adjustments that account for recent developments along the corridor, changes to underground servicing and utilities, and revisions to the geometry and traffic signal operations of intersections.

The current plan entails the widening sidewalks and boulevards along John Street, which will result in a reduction in the width of the roadway down to one lane of traffic in each direction between Wellington Street and Stephanie Street.

Among the more granular changes in store, slopes from curbs to the roadway will be gentler, which will create more accomodating conditions for the street to double as a plaza during road closures for major events.

Other changes include new street trees flanking the roadway, new paving materials that will set the street apart from other roads in the city while also calming local traffic, as well as event and traffic lighting.

The City hopes that these improvements will make John Street “a destination street in downtown Toronto that prioritizes pedestrians, is bike-friendly and has infrastructure to support many special events and festivals.”

It’s been a long time coming for this oft-delayed project, though there could be more problems on the horizon.

In its brief September update, the City acknowledged that it is “evaluating construction strategies in consideration of other major projects, such as the Ontario Line, and upcoming events, such as the FIFA World Cup in 2026,” in hopes of minimizing disruption.

This stance could be, at least in part, a response to recent public blowback regarding overlapping construction projects contributing to gridlock in the city.

Overlap of major construction works proved to be a hot-button issue this past summer, with a TTC diversion and extensive closures and restrictions on the Gardiner Expressway creating a perfect storm of traffic that ground the Liberty Village neighbourhood to a halt.

The project will undoubtedly have both short- and long-term impacts on businesses along this corridor, with construction disruption likely to result in increased foot traffic once the upgrades are complete.

Edison Fok of Bar 404 tells blogTO that the business welcomes “any initiatives that aim to make the street more accessible and pedestrian friendly.”

“Pedestrian traffic would make John Street more accessible, and I believe that is what Toronto downtown needs,” says Fok.

While Fok acknowledges the long-term goals will benefit business, he expresses concern “about the timeline and communication during construction phase,” adding that “once the details are confirmed, we’ll have a clearer understanding of the impact on our business.”

Brian James, CEO of local business Warm Welcome Hospitality (which operates Saint John’s Tavern, Piccolo Cafe e Vino, Melrose on Adelaide and Paradise Grotto), says, “Generally speaking, we are excited [about the project].”

“Bringing the Entertainment District back to its glory would be great for the neighbourhood, especially being right downtown Toronto. We’ve been dealing with constant road closures for the past six years due to the work needed to accomplish this, so we’re excited to see it come to fruition.”