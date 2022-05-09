High Park's cherry blossoms are as popular as ever

After living in the city for 10 years, I finally visited High Park’s cherry blossoms during peak bloom and it was as advertised.

The cherry blossoms hit peak bloom on May 5, and the people of Toronto were ready. Exiting the subway, employees were erecting “Cherry blossoms this way” signs in the station, directing blossom-gazers in the right direction.

Just stepping off the subway at High Park station, I could tell that most of us were headed for the park. People crowded the corners of the intersection waiting for the light to turn so they could get their first glimpse of the blooms.

You can see some cherry blossoms as soon as you enter the park. A lot of people made themselves comfortable around these trees or stopped here to take some photos before moving on. I was on a mission to get the full experience so I followed the crowd ahead of me deeper into the park.

I was not disappointed, after a short walk, the crowd slowed as the main attraction came into view ahead. Some people stayed on the path, while others strayed to get a closer look at the blooms.

This was the first year since the start of the pandemic that people have been able to get close to the trees, and it was obvious that Torontonians were thrilled to be able to get up close and personal with them.

If you haven’t visited yet, it can be a bit difficult to navigate your way through all the people starting and stopping along the path. Walking between the trees along the grass is a bit easier, but try not to walk into anyone’s photos.

All in all, people seemed to share their time with the trees. Everyone took their turns getting pictures with the trees that had some lower branches. Whether it was a photoshoot for Instagram or for beefing up a nature photography portfolio, the shutterbugs were out.

There were even food trucks to keep people well fed. Unfortunately, the City hadn’t opened the High Park bathrooms before peak bloom, so make sure you show up with an empty bladder.

While the trees in full bloom are certainly beautiful, I’m not entirely sure I get the hype. Even though it didn’t live up to the commotion, it did feel like the city had finally come alive again after two years of lockdowns and a winter that didn’t seem like it would ever end.

Have you been yet? Petals will soon begin to fall as peak bloom only lasts between four and 10 days, depending on the weather. Once the petals start to fall, High Park will look like it has a fresh coating of snow as the white blooms find their final resting place. If High Park is too far, there are lots of other cherry blossoms to see around the city.