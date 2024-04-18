Toronto is patiently awaiting the 2024 bloom of our best-known cherry blossoms in High Park, and it should be coming very soon.

According to the latest by trusty local expert, Sakura Steve, the bloom has been slightly delayed due to the gloomy chill and rain over the past week, but in spite of the challenges, the flowers seem to have held on.

“I had thought the sunny days would help push the cherry blossoms to bloom, but mixed with slightly cooler temperatures and rainy days, progress had slowed a bit,” Steve writes in his latest update, which was published on Wednesday, April 17.

Indeed, heading into a balmy and sunny weekend, Steve had predicted earlier that the blossoms could begin their full bloom as early as April 18, but, due to the rain and gloom welcoming cooler temperatures to the city, progress has stalled slightly.

Luckily for those eager to get their fill of the dainty pink blossoms this spring, there are other places in the city — like UofT’s Robarts Library and Trinity Bellwoods Park — where the sakuras are already in full bloom.

Luckily, according to Steve, avid flower viewers won’t have to wait much longer to see the trees in full bloom. By his latest estimate, he anticipates at least 75% of the blossoms will have opened by April 20, with full bloom continuing through the 26.