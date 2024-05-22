A legendary Ontario fish and chips restaurant has opened a second location just in time for the summer.

For nearly 50 years, Henry’s Sans Souci has been a must-visit in Georgian Bay for its world-famous fish and chips — and, now, cottagers and residents alike just got double the chance to tuck into the iconic dish.

The restaurant, located (quite appropriately) on Fryingpan Island, was founded in 1976 by local fisherman Henry LaPage out of a desire to share his freshly caught fish and passion for cooking with the community.

While the business has passed hands twice since then; first to Paul and Joanne Elliott in 1995, and then to current owners, Ted and Rachel Larocque, in 2018, the same central mission remains.

Not content to rest on the laurels of the restaurant’s decades of success, the Larocque family has decided to expand Henry’s’ presence in Georgian Bay, opening a second location this spring.

Henry’s Harbour, the newest in the Henry’s fleet, takes up residence in the Parry Sound Harbour, offering the same premium fillets of fish served battered or pan-fried, that have made Henry’s famous.

While Henry’s Sans Souci won’t be opening for the season until June 7, Henry’s Harbour (9b Bay Street, Parry Sound) is now open for service from Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 8 pm.

If Georgian Bay is a little too far of reach for you to get your hands on some delightfully battered and fried fish, don’t worry: Toronto is home to some other incredible fish and chips spots.