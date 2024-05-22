Michelin-recognized Toronto steakhouse Jacobs & Co. has earned yet another accolade after it was recognized as one of the best steakhouses in the world.

The King West establishment — which is gearing up to move into new digs at the new CIBC Square complex — has been awarded a position on the World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants list, taking the #73 ranking among the most acclaimed steak haunts worldwide.

The annual ranking, published by London-based Upper Cut Media House since 2019, placed Jacobs & Co. as one of just two Canadian steakhouses among the 101 restaurants included in its 2024 edition.

The restaurant was assessed on a set of 28 established criteria, which World’s 101 Best Steak Restaurants says includes “emphasis on meat selection, variety of cuts available, and excellence in taste, origin, distinction, and marbling.”

Over 900 steak restaurants worldwide were assessed in this year’s ranking, with organizers stating that establishments were “scrutinized by experienced steak ambassadors on each continent.”

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Gus Giazitzdis, managing director of King Street Food Company — the company behind Jacobs & Co — said the restaurant team is “incredibly honoured to be recognized among the world’s finest steakhouses.”

“This accolade not only reaffirms our commitment to excellence in sourcing and preparation but also reflects the dedication of our entire staff in delivering an unforgettable dining experience,” added Giazitzdis, closing by saying the team is “proud to represent Toronto on this esteemed list.”

Jacobs sets itself apart from other Toronto steakhouses with a wide range of imported cuts sourced from across the world, as well as its central walk-in dry aging room. But despite standing out from the pack here in Toronto, Jacobs was unable to lay claim to the title of the country’s best steak restaurant.

Elisa, in Vancouver, is ranked #20 overall on the list and claims the distinction of being the best steak restaurant in Canada.