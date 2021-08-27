Toronto's heat warning extended as weekend forecast to feel like 42°C

Torontonians are in for a short break from hot and humid conditions on Friday before the sticky weather returns on the weekend.

Environment Canada has extended its heat warning for the city, saying that Saturday and Sunday will bring daytime highs between 29°C and 31°C, with the humidity making it feel like 37°C to 42°C.

Nighttime temperatures won’t bring much relief, with Saturday and Sunday night forecast to be somewhere between 21°C and 22°C.

Toronto has been under a heat warning all week, with the tail-end of summer bringing some serious humidity.

The weather agency advises residents to watch for signs of heat-related illness including swelling, rash, cramps, fainting, heat exhaustion, and heat stroke.

It also asks Torontonians to never leave pets or children inside cars in this weather.