Toronto remains under heat warning for seventh day as temperatures soar

Toronto marks its seventh day under heat warnings as temperatures continue to soar on Thursday.

According to Environment Canada, hot and humid conditions are expected throughout the day and into Friday as temperatures reach values of 30°C to 32°C.

With the humidity, it is expected to feel like 38°C to 42°C.

The heat and humidity may deteriorate air quality in the city and causing the Air Quality Health Index to reach a high-risk value.

There is a potential for some thunderstorms and rain throughout the day but for the most part, it will remain dry.

Temperatures are expected to remain the same into the evening and overnight, feeling like 38°C before dropping to 23°C overnight.

As for Friday, slightly cooler and less humid air is expected but won’t last long. Hot and muggy temperatures are expected to return over the weekend and according to TWN, it will linger onto next week.

Young children, pregnant women, seniors, and people with chronic illnesses are more at risk when it comes to extreme heat. Environment Canada asks that those groups be cautious when exercising or spending time outdoors.

Make sure to drink plenty of water and find some shade to cool off.