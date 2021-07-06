"Hot and humid": Toronto remains under a heat warning for a third day

The City of Toronto remains under a heat warning for a third day as Environment Canada expects “hot and humid conditions” all day Tuesday.

The initial heat warning was issued on Sunday and remains in effect.

According to Environment Canada, temperatures are expected to hover around 31°C to 34°C on Tuesday. Due to the humidity, it could feel much closer to 40°C.

Environment Canada states that humid weather may bring deteriorating air quality and cause the Air Quality Health Index to reach the high-risk category.

Extreme heat affects everyone. However, young children, pregnant women, older adults, people with chronic illnesses, and people working or exercising outdoors face a greater risk.

The heat is not expected to last as a cold front making its way through the region could bring thunderstorms this evening.

Tuesday afternoon temperatures are expected to fee like 38°C before dropping down to 34°C in the evening hours and heading further down to 20°C overnight.

Wednesday will remain relatively low in comparison to Tuesday, with temperatures ranging between the low and high 20s.