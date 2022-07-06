This is the happiest neighbourhood in the GTA

Disneyland may be the happiest place on earth, but Thistletown is the happiest place in the Greater Toronto Area.

Properly’s Happiness Index has ranked the Etobicoke neighbourhood as the happiest in the GTA based on its proximity to parks and other outdoor spaces.

Bordered by the Humber River, Thistletown is an “oasis for outdoor lovers” and boasts countless hiking and biking trails. It’s also home to Village Green Park, Etobicoke’s oldest.

The Elms was determined to be the second-happiest neighbourhood in the GTA, followed by Humberlea. O’Connor-Parkview and Sonoma Heights rounded out the top five, respectively.

To determine where the happiest locales are located, researchers asked Torontonians, which of their community’s characteristics bring them the most joy. They then ranked neighbourhoods across the GTA based on their proximity to each feature.

The top happiness indicator was a neighbourhood’s access to outdoor space, with 59% of respondents choosing it as a priority.

If your happy place is not in the great outdoors, the Happiness Index also narrowed down where the best neighbourhoods are for dining, daycare, downtime, and deep bonds.

If an abundance of restaurants, bars, and coffee shops is crucial for happiness at home, head to Markham’s Milliken Mills West. If a good selection of schools and childcare is your top priority, Toronto’s Bickford Park is where you’ll find joy.

Residents who desire a vast array of recreational activities will be happiest in Trinity Bellwoods. If you value community connection, happiness is found in Humber Summit.

Check out the full Happiness Index here.