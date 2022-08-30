Get paid to scare people at Canada's Wonderland this fall

Calling all horror fans! Canada’s Wonderland is gearing up for a busy Halloween season and they’re looking for people to turn the park into a spooktacular extravaganza.

“Spooky season is just around the corner and Canada’s Wonderland is looking to fill hundreds of positions for Halloween Haunt, ranging from monsters to makeup artists to food and beverage associates,” reads the release. “No experience necessary for the monster positions, except the ability to scare!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Canada’s Wonderland (@canadaswonderland)

They’re currently looking to fill the following positions:

Although rates vary, monster positions pay up to $18/hour.

Applicants are asked to apply online and Wonderland is currently hosting in-person job fairs every Sunday until September 18 at the park’s Human Resources building located at 1 Amusement Drive from 10 am to 3 pm. Interested in the monster position? Make sure to prepare for a short audition.

Apart from getting paid to scare people, the job comes with a bunch of perks: free and unlimited use of the park and waterpark during off hours, free tickets for friends and family, access to exclusive employee events and activities, discounts at other Ontario attractions, and employee discounts on food, merchandise, and more.

Halloween Haunt will be open from 7 pm to midnight on select dates from September 23 to October 30.