Toronto restaurant posts emotional message announcing it's shut down forever

A vegan restaurant in Toronto announced its difficult decision to shutter its doors permanently in a heartfelt letter to loyal customers.

Green Earth Vegan Cuisine, located at 804 Danforth Avenue, is a family-owned spot that’s been serving up innovative vegan dishes for the Danforth community for several years.

In a letter posted to the restaurant’s Facebook page on March 22, staff provided an honest update on how months of lockdowns had impacted the business.

“It is with a heavy heart that we have made the difficult decision to permanently close this location due to the financial impact of COVID-19. We acknowledge that many businesses were negatively impacted by the pandemic, and we were no exception,” the announcement reads.

“We are deeply grateful for your immense support and are saddened to have to say goodbye.”

The laid-back eatery was well known for its extensive menu full of vegan plates, from hand-breaded chick’un nuggets to soy protein-filled dumplings to quinoa sushi and the jackfruit burger.

The restaurant’s last day of operations was on Monday, March 27.