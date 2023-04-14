Toronto restaurant is closing due to extreme staffing shortage

A French-Moroccan-inspired restaurant in Toronto announced its difficult decision to close its doors temporarily after facing staffing shortages.

Atai Bistro, located in the heart of The Junction, is a local kitchen that serves traditional Moroccan flavours with French cooking styles.

The restaurant operates on the philosophy of “coming together” in the way they prepare and serve their food, in a space that balances “the coziness of a French bistro” and the “vibrancy of Morocco.”

In an announcement posted to Instagram, the restaurant revealed its decision to temporarily shutter its doors.

“Extreme staffing shortages have been a constant challenge for Atai,” the post reads.

“Our commitment to quality and service requires us to rethink how we should move forward. We are grateful to our patrons for their support and look forward to opening again.”

With mouthwatering offerings like build-your-own mezze platters, brochettes, and salads, dozens of comments in support of the restaurant began to pour in under the announcement.

“This is so sad! I hope things work out for you and you’ll open again soon,” one customer wrote.

“Wishing it will be just temporary, it will be such a loss to the area to see you go,” another person said.

Atai Bistro is located at 3047 Dundas Street West. The restaurant’s last day of service will be on Saturday, April 15 from 3 pm to 9 pm.