Popular indoor water park resort is opening a huge second location in Ontario

Great Wolf Lodge, a popular American chain of massive indoor water park resorts, is planning to open up its second Canadian location in Ontario.

Nearly 17 years after opening its first water park in Niagara Falls, Great Wolf Resorts Inc. has announced it is coming to Cornwall.

While the main draw of the family-friendly resort is its huge indoor water parks outfitted with slides, wave pools, and lazy rivers, the resort will also have log cabin-themed hotel rooms, restaurants, shopping, and more.

The company has already reached an agreement with the city of Cornwall to purchase 40 acres in the Cornwall Business Park, with construction expected to begin during the next two years and take about two years to complete.

Cornwall was chosen due to its strategic location along Highway 401 between Toronto, Ottawa, and Montreal. It’s also home to a Canada/US border crossing, much like its first resort in Niagara Falls.

As the largest chain of indoor waterpark resorts in North America, the project is projected to attract 670,000 visitors annually, with the majority coming from outside Ontario.

According to Cornwall’s Economic Development Manager Bob Peters, bringing Great Wolf Lodge to Cornwall also represents a CND$350 million investment into the city. More than 2,500 construction jobs are estimated to be created, as well as 500 direct jobs.

You might also like: Canada's Wonderland is opening for the season this May with two new rides

Royal Caribbean unveils world's largest cruise ship and it looks absolutely insane (VIDEO)

Beat the heat: 7 water parks you can day trip to from Montreal this summer

Peters also anticipates Great Wolf Lodge will have positive economic impacts on Cornwall’s surrounding areas and businesses, such as Upper Canada Village, the St. Lawrence Parks, and even a boost to tourism in cities like Brockville, Ottawa, and Kingston.

While the new resort is several years out, you can still get your kicks in its much closer location in Niagara Falls.

Hop on a Niagara City Cruise while you’re in town, which is already open for the season, and don’t miss the notoriously cheesy strip of wax museums and gag shops on Clifton Hill.