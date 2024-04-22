Khloe Kardashian’s Good American just added their first-ever Canadian face to the Good Squad — Toronto’s own Victoria Baldesarra.

The actress and professional dancer, who starred on YTV’s The Next Step as Michelle, was named to the inclusive denim brand’s rotating roster of ambassadors late last week via their Instagram page.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican)

The Ontario native is especially thrilled to be the first Canadian on the Good Squad.

“It means everything to me. I’m such a proud Canadian and I always make a point of making sure everyone in the room knows I’m Canadian,” Victoria said in a conversation with Daily Hive.

“Any opportunity I have to make Toronto proud, I will take and I feel grateful to be representing such an incredible American brand as a Canadian,” she added.

The impressive casting came after a months long process that involved over 35,000 applicants.

“In October 2023, I received an email from Good American’s Open Casting team, and I immediately got excited!” she explained.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Victoria Baldesarra (@vicbaldesarra)

“I’ve been a fan of Good American since it came on the scene and I had briefly known a bit about their open casting opportunity but never thought I’d have the opportunity to actually be a part of the Good Squad,” the proud Italian-Canadian confessed.

A few months later, she heard from the California-based brand about attending their open casting in Los Angeles, where she now resides.

The denim brand has been holding open castings to find “women who embody the brand’s values of self confidence, self-love, and female empowerment,” per a release, adding that they “ensure that the group of women featured in their campaigns are representative of real bodies, embracing a range of shapes, sizes and cultural backgrounds.”

“I had such a great experience meeting other women that applied — and I was in shock to have been selected out of such a large pool,” she shared.

The chance to be part of the Good Squad almost didn’t happen, however, due to a scheduling conflict with a movie she’s appearing in.

“I was in Toronto shooting a film and the original dates of the shoot conflicted with my filming dates. I was so bummed,” Victoria explained.

In a true “meant-to-be” moment, Good American pushed back the date of the shoot by a few weeks — meaning the stars aligned for her after all.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GOOD AMERICAN (@goodamerican)

“I was able to make both opportunities happen. I was just overcome with happiness and excited. I really just felt like dreams were about to come true,” she recalled of the emotional moment.

Inclusivity has been at the core of the Good American brand since Khloe and her co-founder Emma Grede launched the company back in October 2016, making headlines with their impressive 00-24 size range. The trailblazing company also required that retail partners carried the entire size range versus just a selection, staying true to their core message.

For Victoria, the opportunity also means embracing her own curves and encouraging others to do the same.

“To me, being a Good Squad finalist means having the responsibility of being a role model for all the generations to come,” she added. “I’ve always looked up to the women that have been a part of the Good Squad because to me they represent inclusivity, body positivity and diversity. So I hope I can aid in inspiring young women to chase after their dreams, because no dream is too big.”