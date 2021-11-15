Khloé Kardashian's Good American brand is holding an open casting call in Toronto this week
Nov 15 2021, 6:45 pm
You could be the next face of Khloé Kardashian’s clothing brand.
The brand, Good American, is holding an open casting call in Toronto on November 19, giving women over the age of 14 the chance to be featured in its Spring 2022 campaign.
Founded in 2016 by the youngest Kardashian sister and businesswoman Emma Grede, Good American prides itself on celebrating women of all shapes and sizes.
The annual casting call, held in partnership with IMG Models, embodies the brand’s ethos: a commitment to inclusivity, diversity, and body positivity.
Good American’s open casting call will be held at the Eaton Centre’s Nordstrom store this Friday from 9 am to 12 pm.
