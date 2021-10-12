GO Transit is now giving refunds for all 15 minute delays

GO Transit riders will have a much easier time getting refunds now for delays of 15 minutes or more as the transit agency changes its policy.

Metrolinx announced that as of October 7, it is expanding eligibility for refunds to include reasons beyond GO’s control, such as police investigations, onboard emergencies, and pedestrian incidents.

Previously, refunds were only given for delays specifically caused by GO Transit, such as mechanical issues, door problems, or signal or switch failures.

According to Metrolinx, the only exception to the 15-minute delay refunds will be extreme weather conditions. This includes situations where there are Environment Canada advisories, watches, and warnings that have been issued. It also covers when GO Transit operates on a special schedule during severe weather.

Metrolinx announces improvements to GO train Service Guarantee. https://t.co/GI866BTmJz — Anne Marie Aikins (@MetrolinxSpox) October 7, 2021

Anyone who experiences a delay of 15 minutes or more and wants to claim a refund must have used a PRESTO card, a paper ticket, an e-ticket, a day or group pass, and can submit a claim online. Anyone who used a special flat-fare ticket, including the weekend pass and weekend day pass for unlimited travel will not be eligible.