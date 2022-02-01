You can ride a colourful new GO bus honouring Black History Month (PHOTOS)

This February, GO Transit riders will be able to board a colourfully decorated bus celebrating Black History Month.

The eye-catching red, white, and blue design, printed on a commemorative GO bus wrap, celebrates Canada’s First Lady of the Blues, Salome Bey. Bey was selected by Metrolinx as the focal point of the transit organizations’ Black History Month celebrations and will also be featured as part of a mural that’s going up inside Union Station’s Bay Concourse.

“Black History Month is our opportunity as a region to honour Salome Bey, one of the countless Black Canadians who has made an impact in our cities and our country,” said Karla Avis-Birch, chief planning officer and member of the transit agency’s Black Employees Experience at Metrolinx Employees Resource Group (BEEAM). “The mural and bus wrap will not only spark a conversation, but it will help our customers learn more about Salome Bey, what she’s done and what she represents.”

An American who moved to Toronto in the 1960s, Bey, was a groundbreaking singer, actress, playwright, and director who created theatre opportunities for Black artists. She passed away in August 2020 at the age of 86.

“To see my mother celebrated like this is incredibly moving,” said her daughter SATE, a musician who goes by a single name. “She was an inspiration to so many, and I’m so glad people will now get to see her on the road and inside Union Station.”

The bus wrap was designed by local artist Mark Stoddart who used newsprint styles to tell Bey’s story.

“She is a huge part of the tapestry of our country, and I had the honour of meeting her 15 years ago to show her one of my paintings,” said Stoddart. “I’ve always taken pride in educating others about significant individuals within our community and telling stories of those whose history may not be known.”