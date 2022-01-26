Weeks of road closures coming to Toronto for Finch West LRT construction

Construction work on the Finch West LRT is well underway, but to tackle the next phase, crews will need to implement a number of temporary road closures in Toronto’s west end.

Beginning Monday, January 24, Silverstone Drive, just west of Martin Grove Road, will be closed to allow for the installation of the preparatory duct bank and guideway — the dedicated lane that the light rail vehicles will travel on. This closure is expected to last until approximately March 4 at which point Silverstone Drive will reopen.

Then, beginning on March 7, Damascus Drive, just west of Martin Grove Road, will close for similar work until March 31.

Anyone travelling through the area can expect to see crews removing asphalt and excavating materials at both intersections. Once all the work is complete, the roadway will be ready for tracks to be laid.

The work will largely take place Monday to Friday from 7 am to 5 pm, Metrolinx says. However, there may be overnight or weekend work if needed. The surrounding community will be notified of any changes to the schedule.

The Finch West LRT is expected to finish construction in 2023. Once complete, it will add 11 km of rapid transit to Toronto’s west end, with 16 stops running from Finch West station all the way to Humber College.

Trains are expected to run every five to seven minutes during peak hours, and riders will have access to the Yonge-University subway line at the Finch West station and the TTC, GO Transit, Viva, and Züm at Humber College.