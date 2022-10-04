General managers say Raptors have "best home-court advantage" in NBA

For many reasons, the Toronto Raptors are a unique NBA team, the most notable of which comes from their distinction as the lone NBA team in Canada.

But having turned from league laughingstock to perennial playoff threat, Toronto has also earned a more notorious reputation for having, well, one heck of a fanbase.

And yes, it’s more than just a certain Canadian recording artist known for sitting courtside and heckling his frenemies.

Whether it’s outside the games at Jurassic Park or inside Scotiabank Arena, Toronto’s basketball fans are simply known for just being loud, ruthless, and well, hard to beat.

The Raptors have hardly ever had the most talented group in the NBA, but there’s a reason why Toronto has a record of 245-114 at home since 2013-14, the fourth-best mark in that timespan.

In a survey by NBA.com’s John Schuhmann with the NBA’s 30 general managers on a plethora of questions, the Raptors stood out in one specific category: having the league’s best home court advantage.

Here are the full results of that question, where Toronto topped Boston, Denver, Golden State, and last year’s winner, Utah:

Which team has the best home-court advantage?

1. Toronto Raptors – 21%

T-2. Boston Celtics – 17%

T-2. Denver Nuggets – 17%

T-4. Golden State Warriors – 14%

T-4. Utah Jazz – 14%

6. New York Knicks – 7%

Also receiving votes: Miami Heat, Milwaukee Bucks, Philadelphia 76ers

Last year: Utah Jazz – 47%

After a season spending their home games in Tampa, it’s clear that GMs remembered just how fun a game at Scotiabank Arena can be — for the home team. Maybe there’s a bit of spite mixed in from Canada’s ever-changing entry rules and reduced crowd sizes, but it’s likely safe to say that it’s mostly from knowing just how loud those fans can be.

And while we’re at it, how about a shoutout to the game-day operations team who help create what’s clearly one of the league’s best atmospheres?

The Raptors also received an honourable mention as “one of the most fun teams to watch.”

Meanwhile, head coach Nick Nurse received votes in three categories ranking coaches: best in-game adjustments (tied for second, 17%), best offence (tied for third, 7%), and best defensive schemes (tied for second, 31%). Assistant coach Adrian Griffin was voted as the third-best assistant coach in the league (7%), while Pascal Siakam earned an honourable mention as one of the league’s most versatile defenders.

With established stars like Siakam, Fred VanVleet, and OG Anunoby, and up-and-coming talents like reigning Rookie of the Year Scottie Barnes, Precious Achiuwa, and Gary Trent Jr., it’s no wonder that NBA execs enjoy watching the Raptors as much as we do.

The full survey results of the NBA general manager survey can be seen here.