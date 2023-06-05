Glow-in-the-dark kayaking is coming back to Toronto this summer

Glow-in-the-dark kayaking is back in Toronto this summer for anyone looking for a fun outdoor activity.

Toronto Kayaks will be organizing kayaking in transparent, LED light hybrid kayak-canoes for a fun twist on the popular outdoor sport.

The kayaking spots this year will be Woodbine Beach in Toronto as well as Heart Lake Conservation Area in Brampton.

You might also like: Rich people are getting trolled for trying to cancel Toronto condo project

This Canadian airline received the most passenger complaints in the past year

Long Sault Parkway in Ontario is a gorgeous drive across 11 islands (PHOTOS)

Each of the boats will also have Bluetooth speakers allowing you to play your own music as you set off kayaking this summer.

Single kayak ($60+ tax) and Tandem kayak ($100 + tax) are both available for reservation on the website. First-time paddlers have the chance to get free lessons.

The official launch date for the 2023 season is June 9.