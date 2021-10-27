Local Toronto streetwear company to permanently close its doors

A notable streetwear shop in Toronto will be closing its doors by the end of the month, and they’re hosting a closing sale in-store.

Get Fresh Company (G.F.C) will be closing its 498 Queen Street West location by the end of October as they want to “focus on growing the brand and representing Toronto globally” through its online store and pop-ups.

As for their in-store products, October 27 is the last day for their closing and warehouse sale.

The G.F.C Instagram account shared a lengthy post, thanking the city and its residents for showing love and support these past few years.

“I learned a lot these past 10 years, and it’s time to take all that education and continue to grow beyond these walls,” read the post.

“I want to thank each and every one of you for all the continued support and love over the past ten years and looking forward to making new memories with all of you.”

Their last day of operations will be October 31, from 12 pm to 6 pm.