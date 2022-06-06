When it comes to gas prices in Toronto, if you think it’s bad, just remember: things can always get much worse. And drivers in Toronto certainly know that as gas prices continue to rise with no sign of relief on the horizon.

According to CAA, as of Monday, June 6, the average price of gas across Ontario is $2.105/litre, while in Toronto it’s $2.134/litre. That’s up by a shocking two cents compared to just yesterday’s average of $2.115/litre.

If you’re holding off on filling the tank until prices fall even a little bit, you’re probably better off just biting the bullet because Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, recently tweeted that prices “will go higher.”

#GasPrices in Canada will hit an average of $2.12 a litre by Monday afternoon, June 6. It will go higher — Dan McTeague (@GasPriceWizard) June 5, 2022

A year ago, the average price of gas was $1.31/litre and now, with prices on the up and up, drivers in Toronto are clearly over it.

The Toronto carjackers are hustling backwards fr they really should be stealing gas — Mucho TV (@MuchoTV2) June 5, 2022

trying to figure out if i’m hurting my own feelings or doing myself a favour whenever i google toronto gas prices — nyssa (@nvlgspi) June 2, 2022

The only thing going to the moon is the gas prices ⛽🚀 Price of diesel and gasoline per litter in Toronto at the moment 🤯 pic.twitter.com/9mTU85VUhw — FACTS not FUD (@wealth_369) June 5, 2022

In Toronto, if you work 40hrs a week at $20/hr – let’s say after taxes taken off, u have $2800/month The average cost of a 1 bedroom is $2,044 if u want to live in civilization If not in civilization, outside of it u paying for transportation/gas. Pain. See what’s left over? https://t.co/U85r4Bc2SW pic.twitter.com/mhIuOUdk1S — The Impatient Tourist (@ImpatienTourist) June 4, 2022

A quick scroll through GasBuddy reveals that it’s near impossible to find anything below $2/litre, unless you happen to be near an Ultramar or Shell in Caledon. Everywhere else is well over $2/litre and the cheapest available near downtown is at a Lambert’s Oil in Roncesvalles at $2.069/litre.

Still, if you think that’s bad you might want to spare a thought for people in Vancouver who are currently paying $2.307/litre.