Out of control: People are fed up as gas prices in Toronto expected to "go higher"

Jun 6 2022, 5:56 pm
Irish Mae Silvestre/Daily Hive

When it comes to gas prices in Toronto, if you think it’s bad, just remember: things can always get much worse. And drivers in Toronto certainly know that as gas prices continue to rise with no sign of relief on the horizon.

According to CAA, as of Monday, June 6, the average price of gas across Ontario is $2.105/litre, while in Toronto it’s $2.134/litre. That’s up by a shocking two cents compared to just yesterday’s average of $2.115/litre.

CAA

If you’re holding off on filling the tank until prices fall even a little bit, you’re probably better off just biting the bullet because Dan McTeague, president of Canadians for Affordable Energy, recently tweeted that prices “will go higher.”

A year ago, the average price of gas was $1.31/litre and now, with prices on the up and up, drivers in Toronto are clearly over it.

A quick scroll through GasBuddy reveals that it’s near impossible to find anything below $2/litre, unless you happen to be near an Ultramar or Shell in Caledon. Everywhere else is well over $2/litre and the cheapest available near downtown is at a Lambert’s Oil in Roncesvalles at $2.069/litre.

GasBuddy

Still, if you think that’s bad you might want to spare a thought for people in Vancouver who are currently paying $2.307/litre.

